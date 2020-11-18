Online National Airway Conference at JNMC

Aligarh: Anesthesiologists, intensivists, physicians and emergency medicine specialists discussed Airway Management and how this ever evolving field of medicine has revolutionised the practice of all surgical branches and how it plays a vital role in treatment of acute and critical illnesses during the two-day online National Airway Conference (NAC 2020) organised by the Department of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The conference was held in association with the All India Difficult Airway Association (AIDAA) Aligarh City Branch.

Attending the online programme as the Chief Guest, AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor spoke on the importance of Airway Management during the pandemic.

He said that the difficult airway always posed challenges to anaesthesiologists, but never before these challenges were as gigantic as they have been since the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The pandemic is necessitating and forcing the anaesthesia fraternity to bring changes to the established definite algorithm of difficult airway management. Even the teaching manuals and protocols are being modified taking into consideration the risks posed during normal intubation and ventilation in Covid patients,” said Prof Mansoor.

He expressed satisfaction on the developments in the Department of Anaesthesiology and spoke on the proactive role of JNMC anaesthesiologists in managing critically ill patients.

Prof Syed Moied Ahmed (Organising Chairman of NAC2020 and Chairman, Department of Anaesthesiology) said that over 3500 delegates including national and international faculties and Airway Management experts attended the conference.

“The State Medical Council credited eight CME hours to this event. The two-day programme featured lectures, sessions dedicated to special topics including Covid, quiz and debates, paper and poster presentations by faculty members and resident doctors and interactive sessions,” he added.

Prof Sheila Maiytra (President, AIDAA) delivered the welcome address. Prof Qazi Ehsan Ali (Organising Secretary of the conference) introduced the chief guest.

Prof Sumalatha Setty (Honorary Secretary, AIDDA) extended the vote of thanks.

A cultural programme was also held at the conclusion of the conference.