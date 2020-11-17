Online training on E-Resources: Science Direct (10 Subject Collection)

Aligarh: The Maulana Azad Library, Aligarh Muslim University, in collaboration with Elsevier organized an Online Training Program on E-Resources: ScienceDirect (10 Subject Collection) today for faculty members, research scholars and students on Webex platform.

The online training program began with welcome address by Dr Mohammad Yusuf (University Librarian, Maulana Azad Library and Convener of the program). In his Dr Yusuf talked about need and purpose of the event is to create awareness and optimum utilization of various e-resources particularly Science Direct (10 Subject Collection: 1. Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology, 2. Agriculture and Biological Science, 3. Chemistry 4. Computer Science 5. Economics 6. Immunology and Microbiology, 7. Mathematics, 8. Physics & Astronomy, 9. Social Sciences, 10. Psychology) effectively.

The resource person Mr Vishal Gupta, Customer Consultant? South Asia, Elsevier provided a detailed insight on ”Science Direct (10 Subject Collection)”. He explained the various search techniques which help to narrow down the search results, downloading articles, selecting different styles to write bibliographies, number of full-text Journals available in Science Direct etc. He has also highlighted various tools and techniques to increase visibility of research work.

It was an informative session where around 255 participants registered for the online training program and participated in the interactive session to clear their doubts.

Dr Surayya Ghalibeen proposed the vote of thanks and Mr Mohammad Azim did the anchoring of the program.