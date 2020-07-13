OPPO recognised as the No. 1 brand in battery charging technology: Cybermedia Research

Hyderabad: As a pioneer in swift charging technology with their proprietary VOOC technology, OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, has always come to the rescue of consumers dealing with their smartphone battery woes. As per a recent survey done by CyberMedia Research (CMR), OPPO has won the hearts of consumers and stands at the No 1 position when it comes to Battery Charging Technology. OPPO scored the highest amongst all brands in charging time satisfaction (94%) as well as battery back- up (95%).

As the world adjusts to the new normal, dependency on smartphones for personal consumption and work is at an all-time high, touching 4+ hours every day as endorsed by several industry reports. According to the report by Cybermedia Research, battery life is the second most (61%) important factor after camera (65%) for consumers while buying a smartphone. A quantitative module was adopted for this research using a structured questionnaire. The survey was run online and saw the participation of 2000 respondents across the top 6 cities of India such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad between the age group of 18-30 years.

While three in every four smartphone users feel that battery back-up is important, seven in every eight smartphone users feel that fast charging is equally important. 80% of the users between the age of 26-30 years charge their phones at least once in a day and spend an average of 66 minutes on the same. Therefore, to avoid a situation where their battery runs out two in every three users carry a power bank.

Dedicated to offering consumers the best smartphone experience, OPPO has been closely studying consumer trends to cater to their needs. From launching the different versions of VOOC technology over the years, the brand has taken its charging feature to new heights by bringing SuperVooc2.0 which offers consumers 100% battery in just 38 minutes, giving them the ultimate smartphone experience. Not just this, OPPOs first wireless charging solution – AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charging The company’s s 40W AirVOOC incredibly matches the charging speed of VOOC 4.0 Wired Flash Charging and has set the next major benchmark in wireless charging. 40W AirVOOC solves the balancing act between charging convenience and charging speed. AirVOOC charging speed is comparable to that of wired charging VOOC 4.0 – Not only can it fully charge a device in 56 minutes, but it can also achieve 1 hour of standby time with just 5 minutes of charging.

The brand will also be announcing its 125W flash charging solution this week, which would be the fastest in the industry.