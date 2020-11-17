Orientation Programme Commences For U.G. Students at IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar successfully conducted the online registration programme for the newly admitted B Tech and Dual Degree programme for students on 10th-12th Nov, 2020. The orientation programme for these students is a two day program conducted from the 17th to 18th Nov, 2020.The programme commenced with the online address by Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar. All 475 seats of the Institute have been allotted in the six rounds of admission.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar says, “Here at IIT Bhubaneswar, we strongly believe that the admission into the B.Tech programme is actually the beginning of a challenging and rewarding professional journey which paves way to the real empowerment of a student in the chosen domain towards an ambitious future. In view of the ongoing pandemic, we have decided to start first year UG classes after holding orientation programme for the newcomers on the virtual mode. This year, the Institute has 475 seats for six B.Tech and nine Dual Degree programmes (B.Tech – M.Tech) up from 419 seats last year. Seats have been increased by 18 percent across IITs. “

“Due to the current pandemic, we have some strict guidelines to follow including those put forward very meaningfully by the government, and the institute is not able to bring its fresh students to the campus for classes at the present moment. In its endeavour to have the education run timely for its students, the institute has admitted the students virtually and will be conducting the autumn semester classes of 2020-21, by live streaming of classes as per the time table from the 19th Nov, 2020. As soon as the situation permits, the students will be brought to the campus and education will continue in the normal mode. The institute has decided that the education for the first year B.Tech too will be imparted in full with no shortening of lectures and no cramping of time to maintain learning by students at a proper pace avoiding associated stresses. However, the fresh students will be completing their first year education by mid-July and continue their education online. IIT Bhubaneswar is committed to provide its students with holistic education for producing tomorrow’s leaders by nurturing their personality, encouraging creativity, innovative mind-set and capability in Science & Technology, Humanities, Management and other domains of human excellence. I wish the students, a meaningful, memorable and rewarding journey at IIT Bhubaneswar”, he further added.

The orientation programme had addresses by Prof. V.R. Pedireddi, Dean Student Affairs, Dr. P.R. Sahu, Dean Academic Affairs, All the Heads of the School, Dr. Shantanu Pal, Warden, Dr. Sankarsan Mohapatro, President Student Gymkhana Dr. Srinivas Bhaskar Karanki, Pic Counselling and faculty advisors, IIT Bhubaneswar. Also present on the occasion were Prof. Sujit Roy, Dean R & D, Prof. R. K. Panda, Dean Alumni Affairs and International Relations along with faculty, officers and staff at IIT Bhubaneswar. IIT Bhubaneswar conducts a Rejuvenation and Orientation (R&O) programme for the fresh B.Tech students. The programme was conceptualized personally by the Director which is a very innovative and unique programme aimed at helping the students to change over from the unhealthy effects of the examination centric coaching for the JEE (Adv) test to true education which empowers a student.

The orientation and rejuvenation programme organized by the Institute facilitates the process of rejuvenation of body and mind before focusing on study and other extra-curricular activities. The institute already adopts, a cycling culture, yoga, lectures on life skills to students, as a part of the programme. The other session include lectures on introduction of engineering courses, English Diagnostic test and workshops on failures and successes.