Paras Healthcare Appoints Dr. Shashank Teotia as Group Head – Human Resources

New Delhi: Paras Healthcare, one of the leading healthcare providers of the country has announced the appointment of Dr Shashank Teotia as the Group of Head of Human Resources. With his vast experience of 17 years primarily in human resources, Dr Shashank will aim to maximise the value of the organisation’s human resource department and bring in new ideas and innovations to ensure efficient business operation.

Prior to this role, Dr Shashank Teotia worked with prestigious organizations like LEAD School, Max Life Insurance, IBIBO & Mother Dairy to name a few. He has been instrumental in leading talent and organisation strategy across various organisations helping them to deliver their vision.

He completed his Doctorate in Philosophy from FMS, Delhi and MBA (PGDM) from Symbiosis University. He also pursued Masters in Labour Law & Labour Welfare & Development from Symbiosis Law College.

His expertise lies in organisational transformation & restructuring, culture building, organisational development, automation & HRIS. He has created strong synergies between performance management processes and employee development platforms, ensuring that the organization has a competent, readily available internal talent pool to meet business challenges. A strong advocate of ‘Learn While You Earn’, he has been instrumental in a number of interventions which has added huge value for a person to move up the value chain while continuing to pursue one’s career.

Throughout his career, he has gained vast experience in the HR subject matter of talent acquisition & management, employee competency gap analysis, HR financial and costing, organizational development & culture, employee engagement, human resource practices & process improvement and people development. Over the span of his career, he has focused on his path of relentlessly partnering with leadership, transforming practises and cultures from the boardroom straight to the heart of organisations by delivering goal alignment.

Speaking about the appointment of Dr Teotia as the Group Head of Human Resources, Dr. Shankar Narang, Group COO, Paras Healthcare said “We are happy to welcome Dr Shashank Teotia to our family. Nowadays, outside managing transactional operations, HR needs to understand what their business needs are and become familiar with their employees down to the finest detail, so they can provide their organizations with high-value solutions. The role of human resources is not only being able to understand the external threats and drivers but translate those into strategies to mitigate risk and leverage opportunities. With Dr. Teotia’s extensive experience and achievements, we plan to introduce process efficiencies and embrace a culture where innovation and ideation takes the centre stage.”