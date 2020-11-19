Peking University co-initiates Observatory of Higher Education Transformations

Peking: The Observatory of Higher Education Transformations (OHET), hosted by HSE University, was recently inaugurated at an online ceremony. The OHET was initiated by PKU China Institute for Educational Finance Research and other education research institutes of international universities. Based on the principles of equality and reciprocity, mutual understanding, respect and trust, OHET will promote broader international cooperation and carry out high-quality research in response to multiple political, social, economic and technological challenges worldwide.

On behalf of PKU China Institute for Educational Finance Research (CIEFR), Professor Wang Rong delivered a speech during the event, in which she introduced her new human capital theory. Wang also expressed her appreciation, saying that it was a great honor for CIEFR to participate in initiating OHET as a founding member. She further stressed the importance of strengthening multinational academic cooperation in an era with increasing difficulties and challenges.

Several renowned researchers of other research institutes from Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy and Portugal also participated in the discussion about the impact of COVID-19 on higher education, the development of higher education in East Asia, as well as some other topics.

This event was part of a series of activities in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the founding of CIEFR. In the upcoming months CIEFR will organize 40 academic activities online and offline, including new book launch, lectures, and academic forums, with the purpose of promoting effective dialogues between researchers, policy makers and other people who are interested in education, as well as supporting communication and cooperation between China and the rest of the world in the field of educational finance.