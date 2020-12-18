On December 20, the PetrSU Autumn-Winter Sports Programming Championship will take place.

For the first time, the championship will be held in the IOI format, that is, for each problem you can get a certain number of points, not just “+” or “-“, that is, partial solutions will also be taken into account. The jury of the Olympiad hopes that this will allow them to enjoy the problems to the fullest.

Read more about the form and schedule on the championship page.

You need to register in advance using the link .

Students of PetrSU and schoolchildren of the Republic of Karelia are invited to participate. The championship will be held in two categories – pupils and students. All others can take part out of competition.