PetrSU scientists at the international scientific conference of philologists

N.V. Patroeva, Head of the Russian Language Department of PetrSU, took part in the 49th International Scientific Philological Conference.

The 49th International Scientific Philological Conference was held at St. Petersburg State University, which this year was dedicated to the memory of the outstanding philologist Lyudmila Alekseevna Verbitskaya.

This year the conference was attended by over a thousand speakers and guests. Petrozavodsk State University at this conference was represented at the meeting of the section “Topical issues of studying grammar (Russian and other Slavic languages)” by the head of the Russian language department of the Institute of Philology, Doctor of Philological Sciences Natalya Viktorovna Patroeva.