PetrSU student is in the top five of the strongest skiers in the All-Russian competitions

Olga Zholudeva, a student of the Institute of Economics and Law of PetrSU, took the fourth place at the All-Russian competition in cross-country skiing.

In Tyumen, in the Regional Center for Winter Sports “Pearl of Siberia”, another day of competition was held within the framework of the All-Russian competition in cross-country skiing.

In the individual free style race among juniors of 19-20 years at a distance of 5 km, Olga Zholudeva, a Karelian athlete, student of PetrSU, took the fourth place.

Based on materials from the Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan