PetrSU students and alumni became prize winners of the Digital Breakthrough competition

The all-Russian competition “Digital Breakthrough”, the flagship project of the presidential platform “Russia – the Land of Opportunities”, has been completed.

Egor Khristoforov, a third-year student of the “Software Engineering” direction of the Institute of Mathematics and Information Technologies of PetrSU, took second place in the competition as part of the Self.win team .

In addition to the student of PetrSU, the team included IMIT graduates Bogdan Markov, Maxim Savitsky and Andrey Kovalchuk, as well as Vladimir Kondrov, a graduate of the Automation Department of OmSTU.

A team from Petrozavodsk has created a TalkyFoxy mobile application that allows you to communicate with artificial intelligence on any topic of interest in foreign languages. The bot can read the news to the user or play out a random scenario from real life – for example, a conversation with a waiter in a restaurant.

Self.win became the only team from the Republic of Karelia that reached the final and won the competition.

Recall that “Digital Breakthrough” is an all-Russian competition for IT specialists, designers and managers in the digital economy.

The second season of the Digital Breakthrough competition brought together over 93 thousand users. More than 45.5 thousand Russians from 85 regions took part in the qualifying competitions. 1249 best IT specialists from more than 70 regions of Russia – winners of the online championship in data analysis and machine learning, and participants who were included in the shortlists of regional hackathons in eight federal districts – reached the final. As a result of the competition, 45 winning teams were determined, which shared the total prize fund of 22.5 million rubles.