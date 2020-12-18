PetrSU students and staff are winners of the “U Prize”

A solemn ceremony of awarding the winners of the seventh competition in the field of physical culture, sports and youth policy “Prize Yu” took place.

The prize is awarded to young people for high achievements in the field of physical culture, sports and youth policy.

This year, the award ceremony was held using artificial intelligence: for the first time, the event was held in two formats – offline and online. More than 800 people joined the live broadcast.

2020 threw us new challenges and became a time of new opportunities for communication and communication. We could not ignore this topic, therefore, in addition to the traditional host, the ceremony was led by artificial intelligence,

– noted the organizers of the event.

The names of laureates and winners in 11 nominations were announced on the air. Among them – the students and staff of the Petrozavodsk State University:

-Sport team of the year:

Winner – Dance hip-hop project PCOR PSU «TIMEZ”

-Molodezhnoe space as follows:

Winner – Youth innopark PSU – Alexei A. Butenko, Director, Deputy Vice-rector on educational and social work

-Talent of the year:

Laureate – Fedkin Andrey Alekseevich – 3 course IFKSIT

Laureate – Hizhny Daniil Vyacheslavovich (2 course, IIPiSN)

-Leader of the year:

Winner – Petina Yulia Pavlovna (2 course magistracy, IIPiSN)

Laureate – Norikov Andrey Yurievich (IPPI)

Laureate – Hotareva Valeria Sergeevna (IPP, 2nd year)

-Volunteer of the Year:

Winner – Serafima Sergeevna Mikhailova (IBEAT)

Laureate – Kristina Igorevna Fokina (IPP, 3rd year)

-Media activist of the year:

Winner – Evgenia Valerievna Zemskova (5th year, IIA)

Laureate – Alexandra Revukova (2nd year, IPP)

-Event of the year:

Winner – Regional competition “Student of the Year of the Republic of Karelia” – Khrabunova Lyubov, 2nd year student of the IIPSN master’s program (head of the organizing committee)

Laureate – “Weekend dance battle”

The entire team of employees of the Youth Innopark received victories in the following nominations: Youth Space (A. Butenko), Leader of the Year (Y. Petina), Event of the Year (L. Khrabunova)