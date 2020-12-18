PGDM (GM) to host the 4th Annual GMP Alumni Meet – Confluence 2020 at XLRI Jamshedpur

XLRI, the oldest B-school in India, has an illustrious network of alumni, working and serving reputed institutions across the world. The Institute keeps in touch with its Alumni through newsletters and major events that it organizes through-out the year.

PGDM(GM) Alumni committee is organizing the 4th Annual GMP Alumni Meet, Confluence 2020, on 19th of December 2020 at 7PM. The first three versions of the GMP Alumni meet were organised in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai during the previous three years, respectively. This year, due to the pandemic, Confluence is being organised in virtual mode. Each year, the alumni meet is organised as an endeavour to reconnect and strengthen the bond between the institution and the illustrious alumni network for the flagship General Management program.

The program includes Keynote addresses by Fr P Christie SJ, Director of XLRI Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, Dr A Kanagaraj, GMP Placement Chairperson, and other esteemed faculty of XLRI Jamshedpur. The key highlight of the event is the stand-up performance by eminent stand-up comedian, Vipul Goyal.

An absolute fun-filled event, Confluence 2020, provides a platform for hurling out, anecdote of remarkable journeys, incredible talk, interactive sessions. Illustrious alumni leading prestigious organisations around the globe will definitely make the event worth remembering.