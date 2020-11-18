Plantation programme held at Womens College Srinagar

Srinagar: In continuance to ‘Green J&K Drive’, a plantation programme was today organized by the Forest Department in collaboration with Government College for Women, M. A. Road, Srinagar at the college campus.

During the programme, Conifer seedlings of Deodar, Blue Pine and Cypress were planted by the Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle, Principal, Government College for Women, DFO Urban Forestry and Faculty Members of the College.

On the occasion, it was emphasised that faculty members must own each plant and take their due care till establishment.

It is pertinent to mention that during the current year, 27 lakh plants will be planted under the “Green J&K Drive” in Kashmir Valley with the active involvement of various stakeholders including students, Panchayats, Security forces, Government Departments and NGOs etc.