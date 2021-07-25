PM Narendra Modi expresses happiness on UNESCO declaring Kakatiya Ramappa Temple a World Heritage site

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on UNESCO declaring Kakatiya Ramappa Temple a World Heritage site. He also urged people to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness.

Reacting to a tweet by UNESCO, the Prime Minister said;

“Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana.

The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness.”