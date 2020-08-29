PM Narendra Modi greets sportspersons on National Sports Day; pays tributes to Major Dhyan Chand

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the sportspersons on National Sports Day. Prime Minister also paid tributes to legendary Indian Hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

The Prime Minister said, “National Sports Day is a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all those exemplary sportspersons who have represented India in various sports and made our nation proud. Their tenacity and determination are outstanding.

Today, on National Sports Day, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten.

This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes.

Government of India is making numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in India. At the same time, I urge everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine. There are many benefits of doing so. May everyone be happy and healthy!”