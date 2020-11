New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी को उनकी जयंती पर नमन।

Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary.”