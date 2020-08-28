POSOCO releases Nari Shakti video to celebrate and acknowledge the extraordinary role played by women employees at POSOCO

POSOCO, the National power grid operator and a PSU under Ministry of Power today released a video Nari Shakti to celebrate and acknowledge the extraordinary role played by women employees at POSOCO.The video was released by Meenakshi Davar, Director HR, from Corporate Centre Office during a webinar in which POSOCO Chairman & Managing Director, KVS Baba; Director System Operation, S R Narasimhan; Director Market Operation, S S Barpanda; Director Finance, R K Srivastava; S K Sonee, Advisor, POSOCO; all RLDC heads and trainees were present.

Meenakshi Davar said, “Today women face the challenge of figuring out how to have more tangible influence on mixed gender teams. POSOCO offers women the best opportunities to achieve these goals. They are encouraged to challenge the conventional assumptions, to inspire teams; they are encouraged to translate their ideas into actionable goals and results.”

“Women in POSOCO have consistently demonstrated through their work and their leadership that they can make huge impact to the organization. I congratulate all women in POSOCO for their commitment and contribution to the organization,” she added.

Meenakshi Davar is the recipient of multiple awards including Woman Achiever Award, Women persona – InWENA of the decade, The Achiever Award, Amity Leadership Award, Seasonal HR professional Award, Woman super achievers award for excellence in HR, Women in energy sector excellence in HR, Pride of PR Professional-Public sector profession, and Top rankers excellence

T. Kalanithy, Senior General Manager, SRLDC:“POSOCO is a knowledge-based company. I am grateful to the management who has enabled me to lead this team of passionate engineers and take up different roles and face various challenges. I have the freedom to work in my ideal space creatively and independently. On both personal and professional fronts, POSOCO has ensured overall development for women.”

Women are a vital part of the workforce throughout the organizational hierarchy at POSOCO. The Management at POSOCO provides adequate opportunities and avenues to women employees for professional growth, work-life balance, knowledge sharing and a forum to learn from each other’s experiences. Initiatives for woman employees are an intrinsic part of POSOCO.

C. Rethi Nair, Senior Deputy General Manager, SRLDC: “I feel proud to be part of POSOCO. It is responsible for integrated operation of Indian power system. Our management is very supportive and ensures all type of measures to deliver our duties. I have very cooperative and talented team of colleagues we work together to keep the grid secure.”

The video can be accessed through the following link. https://posoco.in/video-gallery/.

Power System Operation Corporation is a wholly owned Government of India Schedule – A enterprise under the Union Ministry of Power. It was formed in March 2009 to handle the power management functions of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited but made a separate company in January 2017. It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the Grid in a secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) under Section 27 of The Electricity Act 2003 and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) under Section 26 of The Electricity Act, 2003.