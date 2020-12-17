Pr. Secretary SDD, Mission Director JKSDM inspects functioning of PMKVY Skill Centre

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr.Asgar Hassan Samoon along with Mission Director, J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) and CEO, ERA, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah inspected the working of JKSDM affiliated Skill Centre at Kachi Chawni here, functioning under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 2.0 scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary, Dr. Samoon stressed upon the Training Providers (TPs) to focus on courses which possess maximum potential for generating employability for the youth and have greater marketing appeal.

The Principal Secretary further said that the government has resumed Skill Development Training under PMKVY across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in all JKSDM affiliated centres which was affected due to outbreak of COVID-19 after following necessary SOPs.

Dr. Samoon impressed upon the training providers at the centre to conduct field trips for the students of the centre so that they are exposed to the modern technologies and innovations in the field of entrepreneurship.

The Principal Secretary further asked the management of the institute to start courses on entrepreneurship training also so that the youth can start their own enterprises and become self reliable.

Speaking on the occasion, Mission Director, JKSDM, Dr. Syed Abid stressed upon the training providers to start demand driven skill training courses for the youth so that they can compete in today’s ultra fast world.

Mission Director, SDM further emphasized on the participants to focus on providing latest job oriented courses also such as data mining, cloud computing, 3D printing etc. Over and above traditional skilling courses.

Dr.Abid impressed upon the training providers to opt for innovative measures in providing quality skilling and job opportunities to the youth of J&K.

MD JKSDM instructed the Training Providers to send a list of prospective beneficiaries who have been trained under PMKVY 2 and would be facilitated in getting Mudra loans from banks for generating their own livelihoods along with giving employment opportunities to other youngsters.

Later on, the Principal Secretary along with mission Director JKSDM took a detailed round of the centre and inspected the labs. They interacted with the students and sought on spot feedback from them regarding different courses provided by the centre.

The Principal Secretary and Mission Director assured full support of the Mission to the centre in providing skilling opportunities to the youth.

Pertinently, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) implemented by JKSDM in the UT. The objective of this scheme is to enable a large number of youth particularly unemployed and school/college dropouts to take up industry-relevant skill training that will help them in securing a better livelihood.