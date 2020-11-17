Principal District and Sessions Judge Raja Shujat visits Children Home cum OSC at Shiekhpora

Budgam : Principal, District and Sessions Judge Budgam, Raja Shujat Ali today visited Children Home cum One Stop Centre (OSC) established for distressed women and children at Sheikhpora in Budgam district.

Mission Director ICPS, Shabnam Kamli, CJM and Secretary DLSA Budgam Tabasum Parry, District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Dr. Farhana Asgar and other concerned were present on the occasion.

The Principal and District Session Judge Raja Shujat Ali appreciated the efforts of ICPS particularly MD ICPA and equal cooperation/collaboration of district Social Welfare Office Budgam for establishing the OSC.

He said that by establishing children home/ OSC and providing counselling sessions will boost morale and bring lasting confidence among distressed victims lodged here.

The Principal and District Sessions Judge said that their efforts shall be to help the administration as well as other NGOs to eradicate this menace of social injustice particularly domestic abuses and violences that are on rise at present.

The Mission Director ICPA, Shabnam Shah Kamli said hat apart from providing all requisite care including boarding , lodging, the inmates will be also envisaged with counseling sessions through qualified councilors.

The Mission Director stressed upon all concerned to take the mission as a challenge and it shall be our sincere desire and endeavor to help these distressed victims.

Earlier, DSWO Dr. Farhana Asgar highlighted the aim and objective of establishing this children home cum OSC. She said ICPS staff has been trying hard to restore children in need of care and protection despite facing so many practical difficulties and challenges on the ground.

Dr. Asgar elaborated that there are 11 child care institutions established across district Budgam, 7 for boys and 4 for girls. These homes presently cater the needs of 256 children, 138 male and 118 female.

She said that 56 sponsorships have been received providing Rs. 2000- per month to the deserving children and added that under an enormous effort 5 babies who were abandoned have been given to foster care.

Dr. Asgar further said that 207 counsellings were done at ICPS office alone besides regular follow ups are taking place.

The daylong event was attended by a large gathering including NGOs and officials from ICPS, ICDS and Social welfare departments.