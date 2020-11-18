Principal Secretary Navin Choudhary visits Budgam; reviews functioning of Agriculture, allied sectors

Budgam: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Horticulture, Sheep and Animal Husbandry, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today visited Budgam and had a detailed review of functioning of departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Sheep and Animal Husbandry besides taking stock of winter preparedness of the district administration.

In this regard, Navin Choudhary chaired a meeting with District Development Commissioner, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Director Agriculture, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, Director Horticulture, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Animal Husbandry, Poornima Mittal, Director Sheep Husbandry, Dr Abdul Salam, Director Fisheries besides district officers and other concerned.

Navin Choudhary asked the officers to demonstrate high degree of their efficiency and performance so that more and more area could be brought under the ambit of irrigation.

Principal Secretary said that framers have to shift towards new methods of vegetable farming so that their produce shall have market in other places of the country. He asked for establishing farmers markets at identified available land where farmers can sell their local produces while directing concerned authorities to prepare the local farmers to switch over to high income crops. He added that Kashmir is also famous for its Lal Mirchi and efforts shall be made to inspire farmers to go for cultivation of this special chilly.

Choudhry said emphasis should be laid on encouraging unemployed youth for adopting entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector having vast potential in the valley. “It shall be our joint responsibility to persuade the interesting entrepreneurs to construct their cold stores for preserving the quality of the produce for longer period”, he maintained.

Principal Secretary also reviewed the performance of Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments. He emphasized Horticulture department to conduct awareness camps to impart necessary training and counseling to the farmers regarding plantation of high density plants instead of conventional fruit trees.

Later, Deputy Commissioner briefed the meeting about winter preparedness elaborating in detail all the arrangements being put in place in this regard. He added that a comprehensive action plan to tackle with all urgencies has already been formulated.

Regarding snow clearance in the district, DC said that adequate number of machines have been kept ready at identified locations. Besides, scheduled supply is being provided to all areas and to deal with any emergency installation transformer bank has been established at district headquarter.

Regarding stock position of other essential commodities, DC said sufficient stock has already been stored and there will be no scarcity of any item keeping in view consumption meter. Besides, adequate arrangements have been put in place in all health institutions including rural areas with sufficient supply of medicines besides in case of any emergency mobile ambulances equipped with all facilities have been kept ready.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary enquired about COVID-19 status in the district and measures in place since the outbreak of the pandemic.