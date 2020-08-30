Prof Ali Akhtar Khan passes away

Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) fraternity deeply mourns the sad demise of Prof Ali Akhtar Khan, former Chairman, Department of Education, who passed away after a brief illness at the residence of his son-in-law, Professor Mujahid Beg, Dean Student’s Welfare.

“I extend deep sympathies to the bereaved family of Prof Ali Akhtar, I pray for peace, comfort and courage to face days ahead,” said AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor.

Prof Ali Akhtar is survived by two daughters, Prof Nishat Akhtar (Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics) and Dr Naheed Akhtar (Department of Ophthalmology) and two sons, and wife.

Prof Akhtar was an educator with an illustrious career spanning over three decades at AMU. He also served as the Member-in-Charge of the Public Relations Office in the University and secretary to the Vice Chancellor and Pro Vice Chancellor.