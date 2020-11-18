Professor Bashir M. Al-Hashimi CBE awarded Faraday medal

Professor Bashir Al-Hashimi, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Natural & Mathematical Sciences, has been awarded the prestigious Faraday Medal by the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET). Founded in 1922, and named after Michael Faraday, this international award is given for notable scientific/industrial achievement, for services rendered to the advancement of engineering/technology or for lifetime achievement in science, engineering or technology.

Professor Al-Hashimi was chosen to receive the medal in recognition for seminal contributions to semiconductor manufacturing test of system-on-chip, pioneering new test data compression and low power methods.