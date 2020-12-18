Rajouri: ASHA Workers briefed about Domestic Violence Protection Act-2005

Rajouri: The Mahilla Shiksha Kendra (District Level Centre for Women)-Ministry of Women and Child Development, GoI, organized a special awareness cum interaction programme for the ASHA workers on protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act-2005.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shamim un Nissa Bhatti, interacted with the ASHA workers. She said that women empowerment is the process for women to redefine gender roles that allows them to acquire the ability to choose between known alternatives. Women must be supported properly, so that alongwith their families they can lead the nation as well, he added.

Women Welfare Officer Rajouri, Dr Anum Mirza spoke on the 2005 Domestic Violence Act which is to provide more effective protection of the rights of women guaranteed under the Constitution and violence of any kind occurring within the family and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. She also spoke about the salient features of the protection which are given to women under this Act. Dr. Anum Mirza said that ASHA workers are being imparted awareness to enable them to take spread the same among the masses at the grass root level.

District Coordinators, Sanjana Thakur and Nazma Sheikh and several other officers were also present on the occasion.