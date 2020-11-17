Rare surgery at JNMC, Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh: A baby girl from Khurja, Uttar Pradesh with a very rare case of cyanotic congenital heart disease now has a brighter future thanks to help from a dedicated team of cardiothoracic surgeons of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Kanika, was born five months ago with cyanotic congenital heart disease, a rare cardiovascular problem.

Doctors told her parents that Kanika needed surgery as the condition left her with a hole between the atria of her heart and the left side of heart without blood supply from lungs. Consultations at various hospitals also revealed that blood was draining out on the right side of five-month-old patient’s heart and it was not possible for her to gain weight.

Kanika’s parents were advised for an immediate life saving surgery for her after an echocardiography procedure, said JNMC doctors Dr Shaad Abaqari and Dr M Kamran Mirza, who conducted the pre-surgery test on the infant.

“During the rare surgery, the patient’s heart and lungs were stopped for 40 minutes to repair the defects. Clinical Perfusionist, Dr Sabir Ali Khan managed the heart and lung function,” said Dr M Azam Haseen (Chairperson, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery).

Dr Azam Haseen performed the rare procedure on Kanika with his team members, Dr Sumit Pratap Singh and Dr Mayank Yadav; while Dr Nadeem Raza and his team provided the patient with the anaesthesia.

“Since, Kanika weighed only four kilograms, the surgery became more challenging,” said Dr Azam Haseen.

Prof Kamran Afzal, (Coordinator, District Early Intervention Centre) said that surgery was done free-of-cost under the Government of India (GoI) Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) scheme.

Congratulating the team of surgeons, AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor said that patients need not go to far-off places for such treatment as super-specialist facilities are being provided at JNMC.

He added that after the Covid 19 outbreak, rare surgical procedures have continued at JNMC with more than 130 cardiovascular surgeries done since the March lockdown.

Prof Rakesh Bhargava (Dean, Faculty of Medicine) and Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui (JNMC Principal) said that patients from all across Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country prefer JNMC for its advanced medical infrastructure, better communication, and easy access for follow-up visits.