RD Directorate Jammu organises Social Audit Training for Programme Officers

Jammu: Directorate of Rural Development Jammu today organized a one day training programme on Social Audit for Programme Officers of Jammu division engaged under MGNREGA.

These Programme Officers have been mandated to act as Block Resource Persons and entrusted with the task of conducting audit of high expenditure blocks. Besides Programme Officers, District Resource Persons also participated in the training programme.

At the outset, Director Rural Development Jammu Sudershan Kumar, while welcoming the participants highlighted the need of capacity building training for the Programme Officers being deployed as Block Resource Persons for the conduct of Social Audit of high expenditure blocks. He stressed upon the trainees to follow the Social audit manual religiously while undertaking this exercise in the field. He further emphasized that the training programme is aimed at enhancing their skills for conducting credible social audit with community participation.

Additional Secretary to Government Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Pran Singh, stressed upon the participants to build a perspective that gives primacy to inclusiveness and social justice in development, to build knowledge and information base about social audit experience, models, and methodologies so that optimum results are achieved.

Divisional Publicity Officer Jammu, Principal regional Rural Extension Training Centre R.S Pura and other officials of the department were also present at the training programme.