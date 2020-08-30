Registration of BOCWs: Labour Department holds awareness camp at Nali Bunjwah

Kishtwar: To facilitate the registration of Building and other Construction Workers (BOCW)s at their doorsteps and educate them about various Schemes of JK Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board, Labour Department organized two-day awareness camp here at Nali Bunjwah under the Mission Mode Project.

The camp witnessed participation of around 750 workers hailing from different parts of the block duly following the SOPs and the COVID-19 protocols.

The officials helped the participants to fill the registration forms on the spot.

Besides, the team of the Labour Department headed by a Labour officer educated them about the various schemes being implemented by the Jammu and Kashmir Building and Other Construction Workers welfare Board.

The main achievement of the camp was renewal of 55 inactive cards on the spot. With this camp, a total 1450 new registrations of BOCW were done in the district so far.

Labour department is going to conduct a series of awareness camps across the district from 24th August to 22 September 2020 for on the spot registration of these workers. The next camp is going to be held on 1st and 2nd September 2020 at BDO Office Drabshalla.

Chairperson Block Development Council Bunjwah Maryama Begum; ALC, Anoop Kumar; Medical Officer PHC, Nali, Dr. Tassaduk Amin: Labour Officer, Fulail Singh, PRI members besides various officials and field line functionaries of RDD, Police and Labour Department were present at the camp.