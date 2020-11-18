Researchers from Sorbonne University and The University of Sydney on the Challenges of Optics Research

Today marks the last edition of Sorbonne University and The University of Sydney’s joint workshop series on Materials Science.

For the past four weeks, research teams at both universities have gathered on Zoom to share their research and plan future collaborations. With Optics the final theme in the series, we asked Sorbonne researcher Mathieu Mivelle and Sydney researcher Girish Lakhwani to reflect on the challenges and opportunities of their current projects. From more efficient lasers (polariton lasing) to investigations into the relationship between matter and magnetism, both researchers foresee exciting solutions to modern optical challenges.