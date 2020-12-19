Results of the UNESCO and RNW Media survey on Press Freedom in Yemen

According to the survey results, journalism in Yemen is facing a double challenge. On one hand, the environment is not supportive of freedom of expression, according to 54% of the respondents, there is no space for expression of freedom of news reporting in Yemen. Safety of journalists is also highly compromised in a context of conflict and warfare, 85% of respondents agreed that threatening Yemeni journalists prevents them from reporting the truth. Promoting safety of journalists and combatting impunity is essential to build trust and ensure a transparent peace building process in Yemen

On the other hand, the lack of training is also hindering the capacity of local journalists to cover the peace building process. 82% of the respondents agreed that Yemeni journalists and media activists lack adequate training in peace journalism.

Those challenges are fueling a distrust in local media (72% of the youth interviewed do not trust local media) threatening access to information and participation of the Yemeni youth to the peace building process.

You can access the full survey report on https://manasati30.com/society/13849

This UNESCO project aims at supporting a strong and independent press, as well as building capacity of journalists in Yemen to empower the Yemeni youth and ensure their participation in the peacebuilding process by giving them access to information. The project is already addressing some of the challenges resulting from the survey. For instance, a training for trainers on peace journalism has engaged 10 journalists across the country, with the aim of developing their capacity to train other journalists on how to better cover the peacebuilding process.

To know more about the project: https://en.unesco.org/node/328337