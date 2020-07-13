Ryan International Group of Institutions applauds their young achievers as the CBSE Board 12th Standard Results get announced today

Mumbai : Ryan International Group of Schools once again proved why they are India’s best schools by their outstanding performance in the recent CBSE Board12thStandard Examinations. While Ryanites across several locations around the country came through with flying colors, bearing testimony to the high quality of education imparted at Ryan Schools, some achievements rise above others, deserving special mention.

A. The Science toppers at Ryan International School, Kandivali are:

1. Karissa Berti Khonglam – 96.8%

2. Shrushti Manvendra Haryan – 96.6%

3. Manushree Dubey – 96.4%

4. Sarthak Jain – 96.40%

5. Archisa Pandey – 95%

6. Pranav nair – 95%

7. Ananya Chuli – 94.6%

8. Bhavya Bansal – 94.6%

9. Satyajit Sahu – 94.6%

B. The Commerce Toppers at Ryan International School, Kandivali are:

1. Adhya Vinod Pai – 96.4%

2. Snigdha Ranjan – 96%

3. Kande Vineela – 91.4%

4. Priyanshu Mukesh Shrivastava – 91.4%

5. Joshua Dsouza – 88.6%

6. Kushagra Bhatia – 84.6%

7. Anushka Singh – 80.2%

Celebrity Child Actress Anushka Sen from Ryan International School CBSE, Kandivali (Commerce Stream) also secured 89.4%. Another exceptional achiever from Ryan International School CBSE, Kandivali is Aryan Sharma. Aryan, a child with Learning disability has secured 73.2% with his hardwork and zest.

Speaking about the success Ryanite, Karissa Berti Khonglam said, “I owe my success to all my teachers and our Principal Mam Anjali Bowen. I also take this opportunity to thank my parents and family for supporting me throughout the year. My teachers inspired me and kept me motivated and solved all my questions and doubts each time. I dedicate this achievement to all of them who have relentlessly been there and went the extra mile for me in my exam preparations.”

Speaking about this year’s CBSE Grade XII results, Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions said, “At the outset, we thank our Lord Jesus Christ for his bountiful blessings and hand of protection. On behalf of the entire Ryan Family, we congratulate all our students for their excellent performance and wish them a bright future ahead. We commend their sincere efforts and hard work. We are also grateful to our parents for their support and continual trust in us. At Ryan Group, we will continue to hold on to academic excellence and focus on holistic development through education that is effective and engaging for our young learners.”

Over the years the Ryan Group has carved a special place for itself in the hearts of parents and remains their first school of choice.