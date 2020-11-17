Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research announces Training on Ethical Leadership with Anil Swarup

Ghaziabad: Ethical Leadership is proving to be a quality that will define the 21st century. Leaders who are guided by strong ethical beliefs, moral values, dignity and virtue not just tackle professional dilemmas better, they set an example for others to follow.

Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR) presents a great opportunity for educators and business professionals to learn and sharpen their ethical leadership skills with a virtual training program on Ethical Leadership by Mr. Anil Swarup, author and former Secretary of School Education & Literacy, Govt. of India.

The training is brought to you by STTAR in collaboration with Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad. It will be held on 18th November, 2020, between 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM via Zoom.

The Ethical Leadership training is a superb chance for all the mid or senior level educators, faculty members, teachers, professionals across domains, as well as general public to explore various dimensions of leadership through ethical lenses with Mr. Anil Swarup.

Key Takeaways:

· Analyzing the concept of ethical leadership

· Ethical sensitivity and awareness

· Ethical reasoning and decision making

· Ethical dilemmas at workplace and avoiding conflicts of interest

Website: https://sttar.in/

Register Now: https://zoom.us/j/92406163577?pwd=M3krUEFyV2xXZDVTYis4aUxteXB5UT09