Samagra Shiksha organizes UT level Kala Utsav competition

Jammu: Three day UT level ‘Kala Utsav’ competition commenced today under Samagra Shiksha, J&K here at Teachers Bhawan Jammu.

The Students selected at divisional level competition from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions are participating in the competitions under nine categories like Music, Dance, Visual Art and Toy Making etc.

Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Dr. Arun Manhas, in his inaugural address revealed that event like Kala Utsav is meant for providing platform to students to showcase their co-curricular talents. “National Education Policy 2020 focuses on Art integrated Learning which get fulfiled through such events” he added.

In a very motivating speech, Dr. Manhas retreated that showcasing the talents is more important than focusing on winning or losing.

Expert panel of judges from different institutions and organizations were invited for the purpose of assessments and evaluation. The judges also congratulated the participating students for being selected at UT Level. The topper students shall then later compete at National Level event to be organized by Ministry of Education, Government of India through online mode.

Total 36 students; 18 from each division are participating in the 3 Day UT level competition. The winners of the category wise competition shall be representing J&K at National Level through virtual mode.

Students presented mesmerizing performances and rejoiced the audience sitting in the auditorium throughout the day.

All the students, teachers and audience also followed the SOPs of Covid-19 Pandemic.

Those who were present during the event included Peerzada Mushtaq Ahmad-Field Officer Samagra Shiksha, G. R. Mir, State Coordinator (Quality), J. K. Padha (State Coordinator), Syed Fayaz (Nodal Officer-Kala Utsav) and other senior officers from Education Department.