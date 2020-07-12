Saurab Bhagat reviews Mission Mode Project regarding registration of left out workers with BOCWWB

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Labour & Employment, Saurab Bhagat, today convened a meeting to work out and review strategies for effective implementation of Mission Mode Project regarding registration of left out workers with J&K Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and related measures.

Labour Commissioner Abdul Rashid War, CEO BOCWWB Muzaffar Ahmad Peer and other officers of Labour & Employment Department attended the meeting.

The meeting had detailed deliberation on issues regarding implementation of Mission Mode Project for registration of all left out workers with J&K Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and timely updating of their records with latest technologies such as Portal/Mobile App/Call Centre/Toll Free helpline/Helpdesks so as to avoid unnecessary physical presence of workers for registration, renewal or claims of benefits to ensure social distancing in view of COVID-19.

Commissioner Secretary said that the workers after registration/renewal would be able to avail the benefit of BOCW Act besides several Social Security Schemes like Health Insurance through PM-JAY (Ayushman Bharat), life and disability cover through PM-JJBY & PM-SBY, and life-long pension after 60 years through PM-SYM and subsistence allowance during unemployment, illness, epidemics, natural calamities by using Cess fund for welfare of BOC Workers. This would provide BOCW workers much needed financial help to mitigate their hardships besides empowering them to withstand the onslaught of calamities in future, he added.

It was decided in the meeting that Labour Commissioner will be the nodal officer for implementation of this project. The implementation of this project will be closely monitored at all levels so as to ensure coverage within a period of three months.