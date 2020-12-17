Scientific conference “Integrative Physiology”

On December 9-11, the conference “Integrative Physiology” was held in St. Petersburg for the second time. It is organized by the Institute of Physiology of the Russian Academy of Sciences. I.P. Pavlova. This time, the scientific event was held in the format of a videoconference on the Zoom platform, but this did not prevent scientific discussions and exchange of views between scientists from different cities of Russia and abroad.

The conference was attended by employees of the Medical Institute – head of the Department of Physiology, prof. A.Yu.Meigal and professor of the department L.I. Gerasimova-Meigal. There were presented reports on studies of the effects of “dry” immersion on the condition of patients with parkinsonism. Professor LI Gerasimova-Meigal was the moderator of the section “Physiological mechanisms of adaptation and their violation”, dedicated to the memory of LA Orbeli, a Russian physiologist who made a great contribution to the study of the role of the sympathoadrenal system, as well as the mechanisms of extreme states.

The direction of integrative physiology is relevant for medicine due to the growing understanding that the main chronic diseases, such as cancer, neurological and cardiovascular diseases, diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, are complex in nature. The development of integrative physiology will lead to the realization of I.P. Pavlova: “And thus medicine, daily enriched with new facts from the field of physiology, will finally develop into what it should ideally become, namely the art of restoring damaged mechanisms in the human body, based on accurate knowledge or, in other words, on Applied Physiology ” .

The conference was held in the year of the 95th anniversary of the institute created by I.P. Pavlov, which underlines the extensive research experience in this area. The purpose of the conference was to expand the platform for the exchange of the results of fundamental research in the field of integrative physiology and the establishment of interdisciplinary cooperation, which contributes to a better understanding of the mechanisms of sanogenesis, their significance for the whole organism during its functioning in different conditions and with the development of pathology. The event should contribute to the formation of systems thinking in solving scientific problems.