SDH Bhaderwah gets ‘Manifold piped Oxygen System’, Conference hall

Doda: The hundred bed Sub District Hospital Bhaderwah today got an Oxygen supply System’ and a Conference Hall as the newly established facilities were inaugurated by District Development Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D. Doifode.

The Manifold Oxygen System has been built at a cost of Rs 70 lakh adding new dimensions to the existing healthcare system of the Hospital, which caters to the needs of the local people and the adjoining areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said that the newly established oxygen supply Pipeline will be provided to all the 100 beds in the hospital. He said the facility has come as a big relief for the patients as it would guarantee better patient care in the hospital.

“Earlier, the hospital had to bring oxygen cylinders from Jammu and from other sources to meet the highly important requirement, but now with this system can refill the oxygen in these D type cylinders providing regular supply for near about 1 year for the patients who will be in dire need of the oxygen support,” said the DDC.

Besides, providing piped oxygen supply to the patients bed, it will also ensure Nitrous oxide supply for anesthesia of the patient in the operation theater which will facilitate more surgeries in the coming days, he said.

Meanwhile, the DDC also inaugurated a newly constructed Conference Hall in the Hospital premises. He also inspected the wards and the operation theatre of the hospital and enquired about the healthcare arrangements put in place by the hospital authorities for the well being of the patients.

Among others present were ADC Bhaderwah Rakesh Kumar, BM0 SDH Bhaderwah Dr Hameed Zargar, besides other officials of the hospital.