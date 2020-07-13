Sechenov University to host a series of COVID-19 webinars

Sechenov University will host four international webinars between 13 and 16 July to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. The online meetings are to be attended by key speakers from the University, as well as by colleagues from the US, Italy, and Latvia, and the World Health Organisation experts.

The webinars have been accredited by the European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (EACCME) of the European Union of Medical Specialists (UEMS).

The conference attendees will receive certificates recognised in the EU, the US, and Canada, and will be assigned the European CME credits (ECMEC). Such qualifications may be important for future licensing.

Please note: the number of the attendees is limited to 400 people.

13 July 2020 13:00 MSK (UTC+3)

Organiser: Department of Interventional Cardioangiology

Topic: Diagnosis and X-ray endovascular treatment of cardiovascular complications in patients with COVID-19

Host: Prof David Ioseliani, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences

The conference will focus on treatment of cardiovascular diseases during the coronavirus pandemic. Webinar attendees will be introduced to the latest, most relevant data on COVID-19. Also, the experts will talk about how to identify the complications of cardiovascular diseases in patients with COVID-19, and the ability to identify acute and chronic cases.

Register: https://sechenov.timepad.ru/event/1344127/

13 July 2020 16:00 MSK (UTC+3)

Organiser: Department of Nervous Diseases

Topic: Rethinking the paradigm of preventing future pandemics, such as COVID-19

Host: Dr Alexey Danilov

The attendees will discuss the causes of the coronavirus infection, talk about the impact of the pandemic on human brain disorders, as well as discuss the tactics and management strategies for the patients with different degrees of disability. The students will also receive information on how to increase resistance to infections like COVID-19 and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Register: https://sechenov.timepad.ru/event/1346328/

14 July 2020 11:00 MSK (UTC+3)

Organiser: Department of Social and Forensic Psychiatry

Topic: Organisation of medical and psychological assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic

Host: Prof Zurab Kekelidze, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences

During the coronavirus pandemic, doctors have faced an increased level of psychological disorders. The WHO has also noted that a significant number of women experienced domestic violence. The webinar attendees will discuss how to prevent mental disorders and help domestic abuse victims during the quarantine period.

Register: https://sechenov.timepad.ru/event/1346332/

16 July 2020 13:00 MSK (UTC+3)

Organiser: Department of Therapy

Topic: Treatment of COVID-19 in patients with chronic liver diseases

Host: Prof Chavdar Pavlov

During the conference, the experts will talk about the complications of the existing liver diseases in patients infected with COVID-19. Gastroenterologists who work with such patients in hospitals will share their best practices with the audience.

Register: https://sechenov.timepad.ru/event/1346339/