Sericulture Department facilitates Cocoon Marketing amid Covid-19

Jammu: As part of the various initiatives to support the rearing families during the current pandemic, the Sericulture Department has arranged Cocoon Marketing in association with Jammu and Kashmir Industries for the cocoon growers across J&K.

This was stated by Director Sericulture J&K, Manzoor Ahmad Qadiri, here. He said that due to non participation of Cocoon buyers from outside J&K, the bold decision taken by Principal Secretary to Government Agriculture Production Department, Navin K. Choudhary, for making arrangements through JKI has proved a boost for the cocoon rearing families and others associated with the trade.

He informed that as part of this program, Departmental has so for been able to provide Marketing facilities for the Cocoon growers of Districts Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu & Reasi.

In these Districts, 117 MT cocoon has been procured by JKI valuing Rs. 3.19 Crore enabling the farmers of these Districts to get handsome returns of their produce.

Presently, the Marketing is going on in the District Rajouri following standard SOPs prescribed for protection against Covid. He further informed that the Department will also be arranging marketing facilities for the cocoon growers of Kashmir Division in the coming days after the JKI completes the procurement process in the Jammu Division.

The farmers have appreciated & are satisfied by this endeavor and demanded for procuring more crop and covering large number of their counter parts through these arrangements.