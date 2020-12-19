SIAM sets up virtual stage for the 7th edition of inter-school competition on ‘Road Safety’

New Delhi: With the ever rising city traffic, increase in number of road accidents in spite of India signing the Brasilia Declaration, the relevance of starting road safety education at an early age can make a great difference in the safety of children. With an objective to empower the tiny tots, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), organised the 7th Inter-School Competition on ‘Safe Roads, Safer World’, in collaboration with Gyan Mandir Public School, Naraina Vihar, New Delhi.

The event was designed to sensitise the students about the issues relating to ‘Safe Mobility’ keeping it simple, entertaining yet informative. The two day event witnessed an active involvement of students across all age groups through various activities and competitions like ‘Fancy Dress’, ‘Puppet Dramatization’, ‘Sculpting’, ‘Mask Designing’, ‘Comic Script writing’, ‘Stand-up Comedy’, ‘Video Game’, ‘Rap Song’, ‘Stamp Designing’, etc. A special team from Traffic Police, Delhi, was also invited to address the participating students and teachers. The event concluded with a ‘Ted Talks’ on ‘Speak up, Save Lives’.

“Road safety has always been an important issue actively addressed by SIAM through various initiatives. Children are the future of our country and in an effort to create road safety awareness among the children and make them responsible citizens, we have been organising multiple activities every year. We have been constantly trying our best to disseminate complex road safety information to children in a simple, fun-loving and creative manner. In the current time of pandemic, ‘Hygiene while travelling’ has been added to the syllabus of road safety” said Prashant K Banerjee, Executive Director, SIAM.

The two-day event witnessed participations from over 500+ students, across 50 prominent schools; “I would like to express my gratitude to Gyan Mandir Public School for being our steady partner in this endeavour of promoting the cause of road safety” Banerjee added.