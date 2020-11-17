Simplilearn and the University of Massachusetts Amherst to Launch Online Post Graduate Program in Agile

Mumbai: Simplilearn, the world’s number one Online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, today announced its partnership with the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) to offer a specialized Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Agile. The program is ideal for CXOs, technology leaders, engineers, and project/product managers. Through the six-month Agile program, learners will dive deep into agile implementation and acquire knowledge about the tools and techniques essential to push team productivity boundaries. This Agile PG Program is Simplilearn’s third partnership with UMass Amherst, preceded by the Post Graduate Programs in Project Management and Lean Six Sigma.

The Post Graduate Program in Agile is designed and delivered through Simplilearn’s bootcamp-style learning delivery model. This high-engagement learning model provides learners with an effective combination of self-paced, online classes; expert, instructor-led, live virtual classrooms; and interactive labs. The program covers Agile methods, release planning, maturity models, scrum practices, and the hallmarks of the Agile problem-solving process. It also provides a framework to deliver improved product offerings by integrating DevOps and Design Thinking with the Agile Project Management philosophy.

In addition to over 115 hours of applied training, the program includes interactive peer learning through group projects and discussions coupled with six masterclass sessions by the University of Massachusetts Amherst faculty. Learners are given the opportunity to work on three phase-end projects and one capstone project. Upon completion, program graduates will receive a joint certificate from Simplilearn-UMass Amherst. Other benefits include official membership to the UMass Amherst Alumni Association.

Commenting on the partnership with UMass Amherst, Anand Narayanan, chief product officer, Simplilearn said, “With technological disruptions across sectors and a changing customer landscape, businesses are today witnessing a fundamental shift in operations. The traditional project management approach is giving way to the agile operating model, which is more suited for today’s digital economy. In an ecosystem where on-demand solutions are on the rise, organizations need to streamline processes to deliver value, customer satisfaction, facilitate team collaboration, and foster innovation. Offering effective solutions in this dynamic ecosystem is Agile. We are happy to collaborate with one of the world’s leading research universities, UMass Amherst, in bringing the PGP Agile program to nurture transformation leaders of the future. Through the program, we aim to empower learners with industry-relevant management skills, opening new growth opportunities. We’ve trained leaders at over 1000 companies across 150 countries to inspire and equip professionals to be better and do better.”

Speaking on its most recent partnership with Simplilearn, Sanjay Raman, dean of the University of Massachusetts College of Engineering said, “Today’s unprecedented speed of technological change requires highly effective work teams, which must constantly adapt to solve complex challenges. The Agile methodology is essential to the rapid delivery of high-quality products and solutions, by providing a systematic series of steps and processes to guide teams. Through our ongoing partnership with Simplilearn, further enhanced with the launch of the PGP program in Agile, we aim to provide learners with a platform to acquire the knowledge and leadership skills that set them up for significant career growth.”