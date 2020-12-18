Sony Pictures Networks India Wins Big at the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles Awards, 2020

Mumbai: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), India’s leading entertainment conglomerate has been recognised as the 1st Runner up in the Gender-Responsive Marketplace Category in India at the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (UN WEPs) Awards, 2020.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), India’s leading entertainment conglomerate has been recognised as the 1st Runner up in the Gender-Responsive Marketplace Category in India at the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (UN WEPs) Awards, 2020. The category recognises corporations for embracing the exemplary practices that are rooted in championing gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Launched worldwide in 2010 by UN Women and UN Global Compact, the WEPs is a holistic set of 7 principles that support business to advance gender equality in the workplace, marketplace and community. The UN women 2020 Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards focus on inspiring, supporting and recognising the endeavor of businesses that promote gender-inclusive business culture and practices. Aided by the guidance of Women’s Empowerment Principle, the awards aim at fostering gender equality in Asia-Pacific.

Over the course of 25 years, SPN continually stays committed to developing an organization and culture that promotes gender-inclusive and gender equality. As a pioneering broadcaster with the ability to reach over 700 million consumers across countries, inclusion is the foremost business priority for the network. Through the channels and content, SPN actively shatters stereotypes, and offers content that feature diverse identities and abilities, giving the audiences positive role models to identify with. Across the value chain of content production, conscious efforts are undertaken by SPN to deconstruct implicit biases and showcasing unwavering empathy.

Commenting on the award, Mr N.P. Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “We are honoured to feature as a runner up in the Gender-Responsive Marketplace Category in India. This is an appreciation of our persistent efforts to empower women and reflect gender equality in every aspect of our business. The award further establishes our values and corporate culture, where we regard inclusion as critical to maximising business achievements.”

The SPN Apex Diversity and Inclusion Council, ‘Live Your Dream, Dastangoi and SPNI Pitchers’ are among SPN’s various progressive policies. While encouraging a safe work environment with its POSH Policy, SPN also offers enhanced benefits to women employees like maternity benefits, universal primary caregiver leave, free near-site creche, preferential parking for expectant & new mothers, mother’s room and media insurance. The network’s noteworthy policies such as ‘wellbeing’, ‘meaning at work’, and learning practices are recognized by Chambers D&I (APAC), UK, BW BusinessWorld, and PeopleStrong. As an ‘Employer of Choice,’ SPN has also been featured amongst the Top 50 in India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2020 by Great Place to Work® Institute three times in a row.