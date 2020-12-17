Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has released the results of the QS University Rankings (QS EECA), which cover universities in developing countries of Europe and Central Asia. Even though a significant number of new universities (53 out of 400) entered this ranking, Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University showed a positive increase in points and moved up from 47th to 45th position.



SPbPU is in the top 50 of the international QS EECA ranking

QS EECA evaluates universities in developing Europe and Central Asia using an adapted methodology of the general world ranking, where half of the total number of points is taken by the reputation indicator; Polytechnic University has shown a positive growth in this. SPbPU also showed positive growth in four other indicators: the number of publications, citations per publication by Polytechnic authors, international integration and partner network, and the ratio of students to teaching and research staff. The highest score among all the countries of developing Europe and Central Asia was by the parameter of the number of foreign students.



“The positive dynamics of Polytechnic University’s scientific productivity indicators confirms the status of the university as a world-class research center capable of competing on the international stage in different geographical regions of the world. Of course, increasing Polytechnic University brand awareness and developing cross-country collaborations is an important strategic focus for the university’s future activities,” noted Rector of SPbPU, Andrei RUDSKOI, Academician of the RAS.



“Overall, Russian universities show impressive results in this regional ranking. There are 121 Russian universities presented in it, and 15 of them are in the top 50, which is nearly one third. Our university has to direct the vector towards strengthening its reputation, increasing the efficiency of postgraduate education and scientific productivity,” comments Maria VRUBLEVSKAYA, Head of the Department of Strategic Planning and Development Programs.



