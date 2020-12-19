The main goal of the new international educational program is to educate and train national personnel in emergency preparedness and response to nuclear or radiological incidents and emergencies for foreign countries developing nuclear power programs. It is planned that the Master’s degrees program named “Technosphere Safety” will contribute to the creation of a sustainable nuclear energy system in the future, and its graduates will acquire a strategically important and in-demand profession in many countries of the world.



St. Petersburg Polytechnic University and Rosatom launch joint international program on technosphere safety

A corresponding cooperation agreement was signed by Rector of SPbPU Academician of RAS Andrei RUDSKOI, Director General of Rosatom Emergency Response Center Mr. Andrey SOROKIN, and Rector of Rosatom Technical Academy Dr. Yuri SELEZNEV. The ceremony was held online because of the coronavirus pandemic. The parties agreed to cooperate in the development of the Master’s degree program in the field of techno-sphere safety, to hold joint meetings, symposiums and seminars, to conduct joint research, and to organize various kinds of internships and work placements for students.



The Director of Nuclear Safety and Licensing Department of ROSATOM, Sergey RAIKOV, congratulated those present on the launch of the new promising project and emphasized that Master’s degree education for Rosatom is a new step in development. “We expect quite a lot under this form of education. When building nuclear power plants abroad, it is important to understand that specialists who operate facilities built with our technology have a high level of knowledge, training and qualifications and are able to react quickly to difficult situations. I am sure that cooperation in this matter has a great future.”



Rector of SPbPU Andrei RUDSKOI pointed out that for many years Polytechnic University has been successfully cooperating with ROSATOM and its divisions. “I think we will soon move from a memorandum of intentions to real projects in the educational sphere. It is a great responsibility for us to work with such strategic corporations as Rosatom that create the industrial and intellectual image of our country, and it is an honor that you have chosen Polytechnic University in order not only to implement a variety of educational programs, but also to enter the international level.”



The new Master’s degree program is unique in the sense that it will be the first program that will train qualified specialists outside specialized enterprises, and the profession that graduates will acquire will become strategically important and relevant in many global sites.



The importance of creating the new international program is also due to the need to coordinate the work of the world’s emergency response centers, established within the framework of cooperation between Rosatom and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “It took us a long time to choose a partner and in the end we came to the understanding that the best one would be Peter the Great Polytechnic University. We invited you to work together to make a joint international Master’s degree program, which, we hope, will be accredited in Russia and at the IAEA and already in 2021 will be available to the first students. We are very pleased that in SPbPU we have found understanding, modern and up-to-date partners on such an important issue. We will try to be good partners and work together to achieve a worthy and interesting common cause,” said Rector of Rosatom Technical Academy Dr Yuri SELEZNEV.



Director General of the Rosatom Emergency Response Center, Mr. Andrey SOROKIN expressed the readiness for joint creative cooperation in order to train specialists on behalf of the Center: “This is a new level of professional staff training and the level of specialists who will teach and supervise the issues of industrial practice should be appropriate.”



In the nearest future, subject specialists from SPbPU and Rosatom will start discussing concrete questions on the program realization and partnership strengthening. The future Master’s degree program is being developed and planned to be implemented together with foreign universities which are the members of the iNET-EPR, the IAEA international educational network in the field of emergency preparedness and response. All project participants expressed their readiness for international cooperation and interest in working together on the new Master’s degree program.



