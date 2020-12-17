Star Alliance Expands Strategic Partnership with TCS to Deliver Enhanced Customer Experiences

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has expanded its strategic partnership with Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, to provide predictive and real-time business analytics, improve its customers’ overall experience and accelerate its digital transformation journey.

TCS’ strategic partnership with Star Alliance spans over 15 years and multiple geographies. Most recently, TCS successfully completed a large-scale cloud migration helping the company improve speed to market, provide seamless customer experiences during interline travels, and reduce the number of third country operators involved for member carriers. This gave the alliance complete virtual oversight of its organization and a scalable infrastructure that supports future growth.

The expanded partnership will see TCS leverage its domain expertise and contextual knowledge to deploy AWS technology around data analytics, business intelligence and machine learning to improve Star Alliance’s business performance and ability to innovate at scale. This will enable real-time, predictive capabilities and faster, more informed decision-making that enhances the travel experience for the 654 million customers of the Alliance’s member airlines. For example, Star Alliance has introduced applications to monitor flight connections in real time, enabling proactive action – such as fast-tracking a passenger as well as baggage through customs and immigration – to quickly transfer customers and their baggage to a connecting flight.

“As we look to adapt and scale our business in response to the global pandemic, it has never been more important that we improve operational efficiencies and transform our global IT infrastructure to become more agile,” said Jeffrey Goh, CEO, Star Alliance. “With TCS, we look forward to accelerating the development of new enterprise applications and customer features and deploying machine learning models, to allow us to introduce new services that reimagine the global travel experience for the millions of airline customers we serve across the world.”

“The global pandemic has reinforced the need for the travel industry to embrace new technologies that improve their operational resilience, business agility, and responsiveness to evolving customer needs and local regulations,” said Arun Pradeep, Head, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality, Europe, TCS. “Having transformed Star Alliance’s IT with our cloud-first strategy using AWS, we are now helping them unlock further value by harnessing capabilities around advanced analytics and machine learning to deliver higher levels of personalization and superior customer experiences.”

TCS provides a comprehensive suite of cloud offerings such as advisory services, strategy and roadmap definition, assessment, deployment and implementation, workload migration, and hybrid managed services—all spanning public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. TCS has delivered proven results to thousands of businesses worldwide seeking to develop and transform their cloud strategies.