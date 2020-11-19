Study abroad AI Platform Edvoy establishes university tie up in UK and New Zealand

New Delhi: Expanding access to study abroad for Indian students, UK-based AI-driven education consultancy platform for international studies, Edvoy has now set its foot in New Zealand. The digital study abroad platform announced its partnership with Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand. As per the QS World Rankings’21, the University holds 223rd position among the World’s Top 500 Universities.

With this expansion, students can now apply to top universities in the UK, Ireland, USA, Canada, and New Zealand through the AI-driven study abroad platform.

Further, Edvoy has also established fresh tie-ups with several universities in the UK in 2020. Some of these include University of Bath, University of Law, University of Wolverhampton, Solent University of Southampton, and London Metropolitan University. Following these new partnerships, there a total of 120 UK universities now present on the Edvoy platform.

Speaking on the development, Sadiq Basha, CEO at Edvoy said, “Our expansion into New Zealand and partnerships with several renowned universities in the UK will help Edvoy penetrate further into the international student market and enable them to make better and more informed decisions. At Edvoy, our aim is to understand the growing needs of these students aspiring to study abroad. Through our AI-driven digital platform, we empower these enthusiastic bunch of students by connecting them with education providers all across the world to get advice in finding the universities of their choice.”

Edvoy is a digital platform that uses both technology and real-life advisors to help students research the right course for them, scholarship options, apply and arrange students’ right to study in the destination country. The digital platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to simplify the application process by allowing students to apply to multiple universities in several countries across the world, in one place. In addition to the application process, the AI-driven digital platform also advises students on accommodation, medical insurance, and arrival at university.