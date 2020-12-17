T-Hub Announces New Avenues to Support Corporates with Startup Innovation

New Delhi: T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem, announced the launch of two new avenues which designed to meet the specific requirements of corporates and enable them to effectively enhance innovation quotient for their companies and collaborate with startups The two programs, Corporate Membership and T-Lex will equip the corporates with a wider pool of Indian and global technology solutions for various industries

Leading global corporates like AWS, Boeing, Facebook, Google, HSBC, Microsoft, Novartis, Qualcomm, Raytheon Technologies, Samsung, TATA, among others have already partnered with T-Hub. The partnership has helped them gain exposure to an ever-changing and disruptive innovation ecosystem, enabling them to stay ahead in the corporate innovation game. Corporates can gain unparalleled exposure to India’s biggest and fastest-growing innovation campus, which is connected to 2000+ international and national startups, 500+ mentors, 500+ corporates and 20+ top universities.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer, Telangana, said “Over the 5 years, T-Hub has enabled numerous corporates to initiate or redesign their innovation journey. This has helped them to either to stay ahead of the competition or impactfully survive in the market both pre and post-pandemic. The primary aim to spark the importance of innovation among corporates is to support the right kind of technologies at the right time and that is possible when a beneficial collaboration occurs between startups and corporates for respective growth.”

Corporate Membership, an all-new program, functions on an annual subscription model, which will entail events and networking, branding, and employee engagement benefits. The membership contains following key aspects, which are designed to help corporates capitalise on the most disruptive technologies of the future:

Access to events: T-Hub, in partnership with academia, investors, mentors, service providers and the government has conducted over 800 national and international events. Corporate members will be given access to some of these open events that are relevant to them to network with startups, corporates, investors, government entities, etc.

T-Connect program: It is designed to help the corporates plug into the startup ecosystem and connect with global and local innovators while supporting the entrepreneurial community. T-Hub will screen startups from a domain/industry and connect them with the corporates. It will enable the corporates to understand the technology advancements and explore synergies with startups from diverse sectors based on their areas of interest.

T-Source program: It is focused on helping the corporates source startups that can solve challenges in a specific domain. As per the industry or domain of the corporates, T-Hub will research and scout a maximum of four relevant startups and connect them with the corporates.

Arcade program: It is a market-access program designed for a specific segment or industry. It will cater to corporates in terms of investment, scalability of customer base, deal flow and entering new markets.

Branding: Corporates will get to showcase their commitment to innovation with brand exposure and unique marketing opportunities.

Employee Engagement: Corporates employees will have access to mentor and judge startups at India’s premier innovation hub.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2KBXPDC.

T-Lex program is a customized learning initiative by T-Hub which equips corporate employees with tools and frameworks used by the world’s most successful entrepreneurs and corporations to innovate and grow. The program aims to inculcate an intrapreneurial and innovative mindset among product managers, business owners, designers and developers and service designers working across levels, right from entry-level to leadership positions.

The benefits that the corporates get from the program are:

Customised curriculum, providing innovation and growth-focused learning solutions.

One-to-one mentorship.

A hybrid delivery model which is a mix of physical and digital training.

Training by experienced instructors from across diverse sectors, technology, and geographies.

Founder sessions from entrepreneurs who have grown their businesses on the strength of innovation.

Innovation toolkit, with tools and frameworks to better manage intrapreneurship efforts.

Practical knowledge through case studies and quizzes.

T-Lex has aided over ten corporates to improve, innovate and grow its employees across levels, starting from entry, mid-level to leadership roles. The program not only assisted the corporates to explore new territories, in terms of new technologies, markets, positions, products, services, business models but also utilized the existing assets by improving them through innovation. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/37r10Y3.

The members of both the programs will have a deep, sustained, active engagement with a one-of-its-kind innovation ecosystem comprising stakeholders, such as corporates, academia, investors, industry think-tanks, mentors, and the government. Corporates will also receive a discount on other large-scale corporate accelerator programs, hackathons, arcade series and T-Lex programs.