Talentedge doubles revenue in 2 years and crosses 17.5 million learning hours

New Delhi: The year 2020 changed the way the world functioned but one of the most drastic transformations was felt in the education industry. Talentedge, India’s leading Ed-tech firm which was the first to bring ‘Live & Interactive’ learning through the virtual world to create greater accessibility to high quality education, has witnessed a two-fold increase in its revenue numbers in the past two years owing to a tremendous spike in enquiries, partnerships and admissions in 2020.

With some of the strongest partnerships with the most reputed Institutions in the higher-education sector, Talentedge has one of the largest array of industry-relevant courses across various disciplines and is one of the most respected organizations in the higher education and executive education space in India.

While there has been a lot of noise in the Edtech sector this year, Talentedge has been driving growth and democratisation of higher education and executive education under the radar. While the company has been showing rapid growth over the previous years too, this year, Talentedge added 15 new course offerings to its portfolio, taking the total number of learner centric courses to over 250. Among them, some of the most preferred courses included HR, Analytics, Leadership, Strategy and Marketing. Additionally, the company added over 8 premier institutions to its existing list of highly-reputed academic partners and surpassed 17.5 million learning hours which stands testimony to the quality of learning imparted through its business model.

To position itself as the most trusted higher-education and executive education partner to the learners across various age-groups and at various stages of their careers, Talentedge is constantly adding various value-added services to its platform. As an organization that believes in “Outcome based learning”, it offers placement support so that the learners’ careers get a new lease of life as they earn their certifications. An earlier report titled “National Employability Report”, published in 2019 showed the dismal level of employability of our engineers and hence interventions that Talentedge has been quietly making to drive greater industry-readiness for India’s demographic dividend has indeed hit the sweet spot.

Through its proprietary research-led methodology, it has been crafting its courses in partnership with the academic institutions as well as the industry together. That has helped Talentedge to create a niche for itself through its offerings which help learners all across the country access the finest learning opportunities from the most reputed institutions. This Industry-Academia partnership has truly been a game changer for the company. Rapid internet penetration along with a greater focus on E-learning has led Ed-tech to accelerate in India over the years. While the Tier l or metros cities have traditionally had a greater response to Ed-tech, the non-metro cities have also seen a spike in 2020 whereby for Talentedge, 45% of its learners come from Non-Metro cities. This is a trend that seems to be getting stronger as learners across age-groups and across geographies look at adding high quality learning and certification to their repertoire.

Talking on the subject, Aditya Malik, CEO and MD, Talentedge said, “We have already witnessed a shift towards digital learning by aspirational learners looking to widen their horizon through reputed institutions and our industry mentors. While replicating the classroom learning environment in the digital world, we enable the students to have live and interactive sessions which allow active engagement and make the experience a fulfilling one. Our focus has always been on offering the most relevant courses in partnership with the premier institutes in the country as well as the industry and all these factors cumulatively have made above 95% of our learners achieve better in their careers and their roles. My aim is to build a larger Ed-tech ecosystem with the highest education standards that drive outcome based learning and we are on the path to achieve just that.”

To continue to offer a superior experience to its learner, due the surge in inquiries and admissions, Talentedge has added 250+ employees and also bolstered its leadership team for its journey ahead in 2021 and beyond.