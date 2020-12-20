TCS and London Marathon Events Expand Partnership to Improve Customer Experience through Data

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, announced an expanded partnership with London Marathon Events Ltd. to create a new, unified data platform, which will enable personalised experiences for athletes, spectators, charities and sponsors.

London Marathon Events is the organiser of the Virgin Money London Marathon and many other events including Prudential Ride London, The Vitality London 10,000, Westminster Mile, Children with Cancer UK Swim Serpentine and The Vitality Big Half. Over the last 40 years, it has collected invaluable data on multiple events, athlete performances, running records and other special moments, which can be used to create unique experiences. However, this information is stored in multiple silos and access to it is very limited.

As part of the partnership, TCS will design and implement a new data lake, built on Microsoft Azure Cloud, to help London Marathon bring stories of the races and charitable achievements to life again. The data lake will unify all data silos, allowing London Marathon to democratise access to its data by making it searchable and enabling the delivery of valuable insights and analysis. The goal is to personalise campaigns across events and provide the management team with visualisation tools to take real-time decisions and to make it safer for people to participate. This will help drive more participation, create a safer environment and an enhanced runner experience.

“Technology has a central role to play in the future of running, and partners like TCS are crucial in making our vision a reality for runners, in London and beyond,” said Steven Foster, Director of Transformation, London Marathon Events Ltd. “We were hugely impressed by TCS’ work on the official app for the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon. We knew TCS was a natural partner for us due to the team’s extensive experience in creating forward-thinking data strategies for organisations like ours.”

“We have a proven track record of supporting the running community, whether that’s through our long-time sponsorship of marquee running events throughout the UK and Europe, our Guinness World Record-breaking Virgin Money London Marathon companion app, or our global #ThisRunUnitesUs campaign to keep our community moving throughout lockdown,” said Carol Wilson, Head of Communications, Media and Information Services – UK and Europe, TCS. “We are delighted to work with London Marathon Events to help them create bespoke experiences with personalised analytics for each individual stakeholder.”