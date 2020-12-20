TCS Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide, for the seventh consecutive year[1]. In an assessment of 20 service providers, TCS was placed highest for its ability to execute.

“As enterprises accelerate the adoption of digital technologies to reimagine their value chains, holistic quality engineering across the application landscape is pivotal to ensure superior customer experiences and drive business growth,” said Prabhakar Karamsetty, Global Head, Quality Engineering and Transformation (QET), TCS. “We believe this recognition is a testament to our vision, continued investments in building end-to-end QE solutions and the resultant market success.”

TCS’ QET practice offers a comprehensive portfolio of cognitive-powered services spanning the entire quality engineering value chain – including consulting and advisory, next-gen technologies, industry-specific offerings and specialist services like test environment and test data management – helping global customers address their business, quality and risk management challenges. Other offerings include Quality Engineering for Agile and DevOps, cloud migration assurance, VR/AR assurance and video assurance.

Given TCS’ focus in digital transformation engagements, it has focused on building innovative platform-led solutions addressing assurance needs around artificial intelligence, RPA, blockchain, cloud, big data and customer experience. To address the COVID-19 imposed market demands, TCS launched the QE Hub, an on-demand Digital QE-as-a-Service offering to render key functional and non-functional testing demands for its customers.

Its Customer Experience Assurance Platform measures and benchmarks the customer experience maturity of systems across five dimensions – usability, accessibility, compatibility, security and performance – using cognitive and machine learning techniques and provides remediation to enhance business outcomes. Smart QE is an AI-powered platform that accelerates the release cycle using contextual insights, predictive analytics and self-healing capabilities to enhance the quality and predictability of IT applications.

“We have leveraged our deep contextual knowledge and rich domain expertise to launch innovative new platform-based assurance offerings, aligned with the evolving technology landscape and our customers’ needs. All this and our flexible business models make us the preferred partner for our customers’ new age quality engineering initiatives,” added Prabhakar Karamsetty.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.