TCS Wins the Business Culture Award for Building an Innovation Culture

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has won the Business Culture Award in the category Best Use of Innovation for Business Culture.

The Business Culture Awards celebrate forward-thinking organizations that set up their employees to succeed and recognize how their people’s employment experience is fundamental to business performance. TCS was recognized for its culture of innovation that welcomes new ideas from across the organization, resulting in an industry-leading portfolio of intellectual property and a differentiated positioning as the preferred transformation partner to leading enterprises across the world.

TCS’ Innovation Culture Program is aimed at scaling innovation across the company to make it a thinking organization. It offers employees across roles and designations, the opportunity to participate in weekly ideathons, hackathons and competitions. These events allow associates to generate ideas, wireframes and prototypes, as well as solve a range of customer problems innovatively. Over the last three years, this program has engaged over 100,000 employees, who collectively generated over 47,800 ideas, many of which have been lauded by customers.

“By building a culture of innovation we are enabling our employees all across the organization, to take ownership of their domains, and think up new ways to deliver better outcomes for customers. Our empowered employees, an enabling culture, and supporting structures, processes and technologies along with our customer-centric mindset, help us drive our customers’ growth and transformation initiatives,” said K Ananth Krishnan, CTO, TCS. “We are pleased to win this award that recognizes our journey towards democratizing the culture of innovation.”

“Congratulations to TCS for building a culture of innovation within the organization and involving so many in this program,” said the judging panel. “This is an excellent demonstration of clear aims and brilliant measurements.”