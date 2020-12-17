Teams from NTECL-Vallur take top 2 positions at 4th edition of All India Management Association Young Managers Simulation (YMS) (2020)

Mumbai: Two teams from NTECL-Vallur emerged as winner and runner Up at the 4th edition of All India Management Association (AIMA) Young Managers Simulation (YMS) (2020).

Bebilson Mansingh – Manager (Operation), Prem Raj S – Manager(MM) and S V D R Sankar Kovvali – Dy. Manager(FM) were the members of the winning team (NTECL-Vallur) while P. J Senkguttuvan, Sr. Manager (Operation) NTPC-Vindhyachal, Chinnathambi G, Manager (C&I) and Yoginder J, Manager (Operation) bagged the runners-up spot.

Teams from GAIL, HPCL, SAIL, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Fortune, Diversey, Bennett and Bridgei2 participated in the competition which was held in two rounds – While prelims took place on 1st December and 10th December, the finals happened on 15th December.

Team NTECL-Vallur will not have to participate in the regional rounds and would go to play the Finals of the next edition of AIMA National Management Games (NMG) (2021).

The 1500 MW Vallur Thermal Power Station located in Tamil Nadu is operated by NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL) a joint venture between NTPC Limited and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (TANGEDCO).

Young Managers Simulation is an endeavour to provide an excellent opportunity to the young professionals/managers to familiarise them about Business Management concepts and manage a business in a simulated environment.