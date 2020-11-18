Telebu celebrated Diwali 2020 by helping and supporting the ones in need

New Delhi: One of India’s favourite festivals is the festival of lights – Deepawali. It is an important celebration that is often considered the highlight of India’s festive season. Diwali is the festival of light. Everyone wishes to light up their houses and remove darkness. Unfortunately there are lots of homes where on this auspicious occasion also they remain full of darkness. This Diwali was nothing similar to how festivities were planned previously. This year has been full of hardships and struggles for many. Considering this in mind, Telebu decided to support the society and help the underprivileged people this year to celebrate with all.

As a part of a joint initiative we participated as one of the 15 organisations with the NGO Hum Hyderabad. Through this initiative, Telebu aimed at heart to ensure that all those who are surrounding us and are a part of our day to day living celebrate this festival with some joy. All Telebu employees supported the organisation in this initiative. They feel that they are privileged in many other ways to have a safe job and a home to live in peacefully during this tumultuous time.

Ms. Nisha Parikh, VP – HR & Marketing, Telebu said, “This Diwali for us at Telebu was a lot more different that previous years and we helped people who lost during the pandemic and the floods in Hyderabad. Due to the floods a lot of people lost their homes, and are living in relief camps, streets. As an organization we worked tirelessly to support these families with food, clothing, shelter, utensils, blankets etc. The basic necessities needed to survive.

With our focus to give joy and spread happiness amongst the ones surrounding us, the organisation also pooled funds and helped the victims of floods that affected Hyderabad recently.

All the colleagues at Telebu generously and wholeheartedly participated and contributed to this cause.

Thousands of businesses have shut shop, and many are struggling to survive. As a company, Telebu did its best to support small businesses. Small gestures like ordering tea from a local chai vendor, to buying groceries from a kirana next door can go a long way.

Ms. Sana Osman, Digital Marketing Head, Telebu, expressed herself and shared her experience; “There is nothing that beats the joy of giving. I had heard people say it. This was the first time I experienced it. The joy, the smiles, the gratitude on people’s faces overwhelms you. It is absolutely surreal & blissful. The primary inspiration for us was about the feeling and a million emotions coming all at once. To be able to make a difference to someone’s life in a difficult time, is something everyone should experience and to me it felt like an achievement. It made me feel content. Truly there is no greater happiness, and no bigger satisfaction than the joy of giving. Bringing a smile on someone’s face. Doing your bit, and knowing you made a difference.”